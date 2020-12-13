42.79% votes polled till 1 pm in 6th phase of J&K DDC polls

The 6th phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter turnout of 42.79% across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 01:00 pm today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded voting percentage of 6.80%, Baramulla 26.68%, Kulgam 32.71%, Shopian 3.66%, Anantnag 20.95%, Bandipora 40.57%, Ganderbal 45.89%, Kupwara 41.21% and Budgam 27.44% till 01:00 pm.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Udhampur has recorded voting percentage of 54.69%, Jammu 55.62%, Kathua 50.09%, Ramban 61.91%, Doda 53.39%, Samba 60.61%, Poonch 60.73%, Rajouri 63.07% and Reasi 61.21% till 01:00 pm.

It was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 26.28% while Jammu Division recorded 56.90% upto 01:00 pm.

In the 6th Phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 31 DDC constituencies, 14 from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division.

Moreover for smooth conduct of elections, 2071 polling stations, 1208 in Kashmir division and 863 in Jammu division have been setup in this phase, where 748301 electors (390432 male and 357869 female voters) will exercise their right to franchise.