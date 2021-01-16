'42 kg charas recovered from Anantnag house'

Around 42 kg charas was recovered from a residential house at BonporaTulkhan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Police said Saturday.

A statement of Police issued here said that on specific information, a Police party raided the residential house of one Bilal Ahmed Dar at Bonpora, Tulkhan. During searches, Police recovered 42 kg charas powder concealed in two bags.

The Police statement said that the accused person is at large and efforts were on to arrest him.

The statement said a case under the relevant sections of the law had been registered and investigation initiated.