4273 cases settled in J&K's maiden e-Lok Adalat

When entire citizenary including the litigants are in deep mental stress due to ill effects of Covid-19 pandemic, J&K State Legal Services Authority, under the guidance of its Patron-in-Chief, Ms. Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and under instructions of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge, High Court of J&K & Executive Chairman of the J&K State Legal Services Authority, Saturday organized 1st e-Lok Adalat/Video Conferencing Lok Adalat through different digital platform modes.

The first e-Lok Adalat was organized in all the districts of UTs of J&K and Ladakh to achieve the goal of access to justice for all and to help the poor litigants tide over their financial problems and untold mental stress.

As per the information received from the districts, out of a total 5757 cases taken up by 110 benches various courts across the twin UTs, 4273 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 11,49,45,449 was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonor and bank recovery cases.

The disposed cases include a smart number of old cases including one 40 year old land dispute in Bhaderwah, which ended in compromise between the parties on the intervention of the bench.

Srinagar

In Srinagar, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) held first e-Lok Adalat / VC Lok Adalat. A total number of 1675 cases were taken up for amicable settlement.

Ganderbal

The DLSA Ganderbal organized an e-Lok Adalat in the court premises of Ganderbal and Kangan on Saturday.

The e-Lok Adalat was organized as per the directions of the U T of J&K State Legal Services Authority.

Four benches had been constituted for taking up the identified cases for their expected amicable settlement. Three benches worked at Ganderbal when one bench at Kangan. A total of 259 cases were taken up in the E Lok Adalat benches within District out of which 164 cases were settled. A compensation amount of Rs. 4.75 lakhs was awarded in MACT cases when fine of Rs. 47,000 came to be realized on account of composition of traffic offences and fine in criminal compoundable cases.

E- Lok Adalat was organized under the Supervision of Chairman DLSA Ganderbal Mohammad Yousuf Wani.

Pulwama

The DLSA Pulwama, organized e-Lok Adalat at District Court Complex Pulwama under the Chairmanship of Chairman, DLSA (Pr. Distt & Sessions Judge) Pulwama,

In this regard four benches were constituted in the district, two at district Headquarter and one each at Court Complex Pampore and Tral.

In total, 126 cases were taken up, out of which 107 were amicably settled through virtual mode whereas compensation of Rs 6.80 lakh were awarded in four MACT cases. Rs. 14.90 lakh were recovered in two cases under N. I. Act besides realizing Rs 41700 as fine for traffic violations.

Shopian

In Shopian, the e-Lok Adalat was held at District Court Complex Shopian under the patronage of Chairman District Legal Services Authority Shopian. Three benches were constituted to hear the cases through different digital platforms modes like WhatsApp, Group calling, Google meet applications.

In total, 71 cases were taken up, out of which 31 cases were settled by Mediation and reconciliation. An amount of Rs 14,300 and Rs 2, 40,000 was awarded in NI Act case.

Anantnag

The first e-Lok Adalat was organized by the DLSA Anantnag here today at District Court Complex Anantnag and in sub-ordinate courts of the district.

Under the Chairmanship of Pr. Distt, and Sessions Judge (Chairman District Legal Services Authority, Anantnag, seven benches were constituted for holding the e-Lok Adalat across the district for amicable settlement of cases.

In total 379 cases out of 459 were settled amicably. An amount of Rs, 31,42000 was awarded as settlement amount and also an amount of Rs, 73.8001 was realized as fine.

Kulgam

The e-Lok Adalat held Saturday at District Court Ccomplex Kulgam wherein four benches were constituted in the district two at head quarter and one each at Munsiff/JMIC Court Qazigund and Munsiff /JMIC Court D.H.Pora.

In today’s e-Lok Adalat, 69 cases related to bank recovery, MACT labour dispute, family dispute, Municipality, N.I. Act Cases u/s 138, Revenue cases were taken up, out of which 53 cases were amicably settled. An award of Rs 350000 was awarded in favour of victims in MACT cases besides collecting fine of RS 64900 imposed in criminal R.P.C. challan and traffic challans.

M. K. Sharma, Member Secretary, J&K SLSA thanked all the participants including the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSAs, Advocates, representatives of insurance companies & banks, staff of the courts & Legal Services Institutions & litigants for their pragmatic approach in settlement of cases in such a large number.