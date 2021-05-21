43 COVID-19 deaths, 3,848 cases in J&K in 24 hours

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 43 COVID-19 deaths and 3,848 cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 2,206 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,442 in Jammu in the last 24 hours.

Of the 43 fresh fatalities, 27 of them have been reported in Jammu division while 16 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,465.

The overall death toll comprises 1,826 in Kashmir and 1,639 in Jammu.

There are a total of 49,893 active cases in J&K,- 29,292 in Kashmir and 20,601 in Jammu.

A total of 4,466 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 2,10,547.