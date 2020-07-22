45.75 ex-gratia relief sanctioned in Shopian DLSCC meet

An amount of Rs 45.75 as ex-gratia relief was sanctioned by the District Level Screening Cum Coordination Committee (DLSCC) in Shopian on Wednesday.

The meet was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Chaudhary Mohammad Yasin, where the cases related to militancy, relief and compensation to the families of the victims in the district were discussed.

An amount of Rs 45.75 lakh as ex-gratia relief in which amount of Rs 9 lacs among 9 deceased persons (Rs One Lakh each to deceased), an amount of Rs 36.59 lacs among 5 properties damaged and Rs 25000 among 5 injured persons was sanctioned in the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub Divisional Magistrate Zainapora, Police and army officers attended the meeting.