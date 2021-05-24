45 COVID-19 deaths, 2,237 cases in J&K in 24 hours

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported a relatively fewer 45 COVID-19 deaths and 2,237 cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 1,383 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 854 in Jammu in the last 24 hours.

Of the 45 fresh fatalities, 29 of them have been reported in Jammu division alone while 16 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,609.

The overall death toll comprises 1,877 in Kashmir and 1,732 in Jammu.

There are a total of 45,630 active cases in J&K,- 26,892 in Kashmir and 18,738 in Jammu.

A total of 3,999 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 2,23,619.