In continuation to its anti-encroachment drive, Tehsildar Shopian alongwith team today retrieved 45 kanals of Kahcharia and state land at various places in Shopian district.

The anti-encroachment team on the directions of DC Shopian, Mohammad Yasin Choudhary carried out the drive at different spots in villages Sedow, Shamshipoora besides demolishing few upcoming structures and seizing some construction material.