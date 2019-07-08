Kashmir
45 students fall ill in Shopian

Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: July 9, 2019, 12:56 AM

At least forty five students took ill in south Kashmir’s Shopian district immediately after having their dinner Sunday night. Reports said the students of Jamia Ayesha Siddiqa Educational Institute, Tachloo Shopian began vomiting after they ate their dinner.

A doctor on duty at district hospital Shopian said that as many as 45 students were hospitalised after they showed signs of food poisoning.

“They are suffering from diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach ache” said the doctor. “We suspect food poisoning, but the exact cause is yet to be confirmed,” he added. A student said that a few hours after eating the food she began feeling nauseous and suffered abdominal pain. “Many students suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting”, she added. Another student said that the food was brought from a private institute in Imamshab which celebrated its annual function on Monday.  “The food might have spoilt” she said.

