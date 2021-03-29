Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Bandipora,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 12:33 AM

'45 vehicles without 'proper registration' seized in Bandipora'

GK News Network
Bandipora,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 12:33 AM
Pic: Aman Farooq/Gk

Forty five vehicles were seized and 78 were presented with challan in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district after finding the owners were not having “proper documents”, Police said Monday.

Police said that the drive was focused on vehicles, especially those purchased from outside and operating throughout the district.

It appealed people of the district to get the vehicles purchased from outside J&K re-registered.

Police said that the vehicles purchased from outside J&K with non-J&K registration numbers would be seized.

It said that the vehicles not registered with local ARTO offices or the vehicles having J&K registration having not valid documents would also be seized.

“If you own such a vehicle, get it transferred and registered with the local ARTO immediately to avoid seizure,” Police said.

