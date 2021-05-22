Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 8:45 PM

48 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,408 cases in J&K

As per government data, 4,117 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 2,14,664.
Men carry body of a patient who died of COVID-19 in Srinagar on Thursday, May 20, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
Men carry body of a patient who died of COVID-19 in Srinagar on Thursday, May 20, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 48 COVID-19 deaths and 3,408 cases in the last 24 hours. 

As per the government data, 2,157 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,251 in Jammu in the last 24 hours. 

Of the 48 fresh fatalities, 30 of them have been reported in Jammu division while 18 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,513.

The overall death toll comprises 1,844 in Kashmir and 1,669 in Jammu. 

There are a total of 49,136 active cases in J&K,- 28,937 in Kashmir and 20,199 in Jammu. 

A total of 4,117 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 2,14,664.

