Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 11:35 PM

485 candidates appear in NDA, Naval exams

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 11:35 PM
Representational Pic

Srinagar, Sep 6: As many as 485 candidates from different parts of Kashmir appeared in NDA and Naval examinations here on Sunday.

The examination was conducted by UPSC, and for Kashmiri candidates, it was held at Amar Singh College and SP Higher Secondary School examination centres.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives; J&K toll 835

CRPF trooper wounded in grenade attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1617 covid-19 cases, total 47542

Image Source: Twitter

Weapons recovered from truck near Jawahar tunnel seemingly meant for new militant recruits: Police Officer

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited both the exam centres to take stock of arrangements. The administration, under the supervision of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole had made foolproof arrangements for smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

Related News