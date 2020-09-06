485 candidates appear in NDA, Naval exams

Srinagar, Sep 6: As many as 485 candidates from different parts of Kashmir appeared in NDA and Naval examinations here on Sunday.

The examination was conducted by UPSC, and for Kashmiri candidates, it was held at Amar Singh College and SP Higher Secondary School examination centres.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited both the exam centres to take stock of arrangements. The administration, under the supervision of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole had made foolproof arrangements for smooth and fair conduct of the examination.