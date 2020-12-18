4G internet absence mars J&K's commerce, tourism, education: JKCSF

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani Friday said depriving people of Kashmir of high-speed internet mars the education, tourism, and commerce sectors in the Valley where only 2G services are operational.

In a statement issued here, Wani said the government had promised permission of restoration of high-speed internet services in more districts of Jammu and Kashmir after October 15 but not delivered on the promise until now.

He said the administration restored 4G services in two districts – Ganderbal and Udhampur – on a trial basis in August this year, more than a year after they were suspended and after that officials had said that restoration of high speed internet would be done in a calibrated manner.

Wani said, so far, no substantial steps had been taken in this regard and education, commerce and tourism sectors had suffered immensely while access to information and work culture of media professionals had also been affected severely.

He said during COVID 19, online classes were held on 2G but it proved almost a failure and affected the education of the students badly.

Wani said online job industry had also been worst hit.

“Restoring 4G internet can address the concerns of the people to a considerable extent as winter vacations have been announced from December 21 while online classes will continue in absence of normal schooling and tuitions,” he said in the statement. “Similarly, trade, job seeking and other related issues are internet dependent and can be carried efficiently only if high-speed internet is restored without any delay.”