4G internet need of hour in J&K: Andrabi

Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Union ministry of minority affairs Darakhshan Andrabi on Friday demanded restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu & Kashmir.

In her letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor of J&K GC Murmu, Andrabi requested the for reconsidering the decision of limiting the internet facility to 2G service in J&K.

She requested the government to restore 4G service in J&K keeping in view the impact of the low-speed internet on the students.

“The low-speed internet has become troubling for the students who fail to take advantage of online classes, video-learning and social-media education portals. The parents throughout the state are also feeling irritated by this low-speed internet,” said Andrabi, in a statement.