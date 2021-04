Police in Budgam have seized six vehicles and arrested five persons involved in extraction/transportation of raw materials illegally extracted in Budgam.

According to a statement issued here, officers from Police Station Khansahab arrested five persons and seized 02 tippers and 04 tractors involved in extraction/transportation of raw materials illegally extracted from Nalah/streams in Budgam. The accused persons have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.