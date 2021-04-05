5 arrested for illegal mining, transportation of raw materials in Ganderbal

Police have arrested five persons and seized five tippers in Ganderbal for illegal mining activities and transportation of raw materials.

In a statement police said, officers from Police Station Lar conducted a raid in Watlibagh area of District Ganderbal and seized five tippers which were being used to transport raw materials illegally extracted from the Nallah Sindh. The five drivers who were illegally extracting and transporting materials have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 08/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Lar and further investigation has been initiated.

In this backdrop SSP GanderbalSuhailMunawar Mir appealed general public not to indulge in illegal extraction of raw materials from environmentally sensitive lands and Nallas to prevent disasters. He further said this drive would continue throughout the District in coming days and any one found violating will be dealt strictly under law.

Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units.