5 arrested for pasting 'threat posters' in Awantipora: Police

Awantipora Police today claimed to have arrested five persons for allegedly pasting ‘threat posters’ in Seer and Batagund villages of Tral area.

The police in a statement said that on 13-01-2021 some threat posters of a militant outfit were found pasted in Seer and Batagund villages of Tral area. Accordingly, a case FIR 04/2021 under law was registered in Police Station Tral and investigation was initiated.

“During the course of investigation, (a) police party raided multiple places and rounded up several suspects,” it said, adding that during the questioning of suspects and collection of other evidence five militant associates were found to be involved in pasting of these posters in Seer and Batagund area and were accordingly arrested.

Police identified the arrested persons as: Jehangir Ahmad Parray son of Ghulam Nabi Parray, Aijaz Ahmad Parray son of Ghulam Mohammad Parray, Towseef Ahmad Lone son of Mohammad Ramzan Lone, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rashid Bhat and Qaisar Ahmad Dar son of Gulzar Ahmad Dar, all residents of Gulshanpora Tral.

“One laptop and a printer used for the preparation and printing of the said threat posters have been seized from their possession. Further investigation in the matter is in progress,” the statement read.

“Police have resolved to act tough against such elements. Community members are requested to share details about such persons who are involved in threatening and intimidating the locals,” it said.