5 COVID19 patients recover, discharged

Five COVID19 patients, who recovered from the disease, were released from administrative quarantine here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza provided them certificates and they were sent home after completing 14 day quarantine.

All the five persons were earlier tested positive for coronavirus and recovered later in Srinagar Hospital.

The DC said after their discharge from the hospitals in Srinagar, they were put under administrative quarantine in Bandipora as a precautionary measure.

While interacting with the recovered patients, Mirza appreciated the patience shown by them during their fight against COVID19.