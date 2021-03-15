5-day ICPS training programme starts at Kulgam

The Integrated Child Protection Services (ICPS) Kulgam Monday started a five-day training programme with the first day’s programme held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Yaripora for the members of the Village Level Committees (VLCs) of Block Behibagh.

A statement of ICPS issued here said that the resource persons of the training programme sensitised the participants about the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, POCSO Act, 2012 and other child rights.

It said that the officers of the departments stressed upon the members of VLCs to work at grassroots level and identify the children in need of care and protection and report to the concerned departments at the earliest.

The statement said that during the training programmes about 250 participants of different VLCs would be sensitised.

The training was attended by sarpanchs, VLWs, Numberdars, teachers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and other members of the committee.