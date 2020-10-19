5-day training programme for CUK's supporting staff begins

Centre for Capacity Development of Administrative Staff (CCDAS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Monday started a five-day training programme for supporting staff (Outsource employees) at the varsity’s Green Campus here.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Parveen Pandit were present during the inaugural session.

Addressing the participants (both offline and online), Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir asked the outsource staff to learn from each other’s experience and be student and people friendly. He said that such workshops are being organised from time to time to upgrade the knowledge and hone the skills of the staff members. “The university has adopted best practices and holding such type of regular training programmes for the outsource staff members is one among them,” he added. He told the participants to take full advantage from the expertise of resource persons and ask questions to clarify the doubts, if any.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar stressed on cordial and harmonious relationships among university employees. He said the employees should be proactively involved during the training programme. Sakina Akhter Officer In charge CCDAS conducted the inaugural session and spelt out the aims and objectives of organizing the training programme.