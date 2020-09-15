5-day training programme for teachers begins

Third phase of five-day training programme, Integrated Multidisciplinary Professional Advancement Course for Teachers (IMPACT) of zones Chadoora B.K Pora, Chirari shareef &Nagam orgnised by DIET Budgam commenced here on Tuesday under SamagraShiksha.

The programme was e-inaugurated by Principal DIET, Budgam. Around 550 Grade-2 & Grade-3 Teachers are participating in this phase of training course in virtual mode. While in previous two phases of said training course about 1000 teachers of zones Soibugh, Budgam, Hardapanzoo, Magam, Narbal, Beerwah and Dreygam participated and attended the programme in online mode.