5 drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, Anantnag, Sopore

Police have arrested five drug peddlers in Budgam, Anantnag and Sopore. Huge quantity of contraband substances has also been recovered.

In a statement issued here, police said that in Budgam, “officers at a checkpoint established at Nagam Chadoora intercepted two persons riding on a motorcycle bearing registration number JKO1R-1045 identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Khanday resident of Badipora and Irshad Ahmed Yatoo resident of Nagam Chadoora. On their personal checking, officers were able to recover 480 capsules of banned drugs and 03 bottles of codeine from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Chadoora where they remain in the custody. Officers have also seized the motorcycle involved in the commission of offence. Accordingly, case FIR number 35/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Chadoora and investigation into the matter has been initiated.”

Similarly in Anantnag, “a Police party from PS Anantnag under the close supervision of ASP Anantnag Nikhil Borkar established a checkpoint near Shahi Bakery Bus stand, intercepted a person riding on a motorcycle bearing registration number JK18-0757 identified as Younis-ul-Islam Magray resident of Manghal Anantnag. During checking, officers were able to recover 20 bottles of Codeine phosphate from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 81/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Anantnag and investigation has been initiated.”

In Sopore, on specific information, “officers from PP Bus Stand Sopore established a checkpoint at Kupwara Crossing and intercepted two persons identified as Tariq Ahmad Ganie resident of Bohripora and Mukhtar Ahmad Parray resident of Saidpora Sopore. During checking, officers were able to recover 19 grams of Heroine from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 87/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Sopore and further investigation into the matter has been initiated.”