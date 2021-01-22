5 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam, Awantipora

Police in a series of action against drug dealings in Kulgam and Awantipora have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of contraband substance from their possession.

According to a statement by police, “in Kulgam, Officers at a checkpoint established at MirbazarChowksignalled a car (Swift Dzire) bearing registration No. PB10FS-6402 to stop. However, the driver accelerated the vehicle and flee from the spot. The vehicle was chased by the officers and was again intercepted at Nepora Crossing with two persons on board. They have been identified as Janbaz Ahmed Dass and Umar Amin Thoker both residents of WaghamaBijbehara. During checking officers were able to recover to 10 Kgs of Poppy Straw from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime was also seized.”

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 12/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Qazigund and investigation in the matter has been initiated.

“Similarly, Officers from Police Station Yaripora at a checkpoint established at BrazlooJageer intercepted a vehicle (Alto-800) bearing registration number JK18-4940 with one person on board. He has been identified as Nazir Ahmad Misgar resident of Gandwani DH Pora. During checking, officers were able to recover 180 grams of Heroin from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 03/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Yaripora and further investigation has been initiated,” it further said.

“In Awantipora, Officers at a checkpoint established near Toll Plaza Awantipora intercepted a vehicle (BMW) bearing registration number HR10R -0010 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Mohd Amin Wani @ Sanju resident of Zaffron Colony Panthachowk and Asif Ahmad Reshi resident of ReshimohallaTral. During checking, officers were able to recover 16.250 Kgms of Charas from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody,” police said.

Vehicle used in the commission in of crime has also been seized. Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 17/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Awantipora and further investigation has been initiated.