5 drug peddlers arrested in Sopore

Police in Sopore have arrested 05 notorious drug peddlers and recovered psychotropic substance and cash from their possession.

In a statement police said, “officers at a check point established at kupwara crossing Byepass intercepted a vehicle (ECO) bearing registration number JKO5E-1271 with five persons on board. They have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Rather resident of Chatloora Rafiabad, Umar Tariq Dar resident of Mumkak Sopore, Nissar Ahmad Dar resident of Arampora Sopore, Abdul Majeed Dar & Mudasir Ahmad Dar both residents of Maharajpora Sopore. During checking, officers were able to recover huge quantity of Spasmoproxyvon capsules along with cash likely to be proceeds of drugs from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Sopore where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 76/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Sopore and further investigation has been initiated.