5 drug peddlers, bootlegger arrested in Kulgam

Five drug peddlers and a bootlegger were arrested in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, Police said.

A statement of Police issued here said that Police officials at a checkpoint established at VessuChowk intercepted two vehicles bearing registration numbers JK13E-2886 (i10 car) and PB06K-2297 (truck) with five persons on board.

Police identified the accused as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat of NainaBatapora, Angez Singh of OochraRamban, Lal Chand of ShamchurasiHoshiyarpur, Ghulam Muhammad Lone of WupzanBijebhara and Salim Muhammad of Marelkotla.

Police said that during checking, police officials recovered 2 kg charas, 30 kg poppy straw, 13 bottles of illicit liquor and cash of Rs 1,61,450 from their possession. It said that among the accused, one Ghulam Muhammad Lone managed to escape from the spot and efforts were on to arrest him. The four accused have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Qazigund where they remain in custody, Police said.

It said both the vehicles used in the commission of crime had also been seized.

A case under FIR No 14/2021 under the relevant sections of the law was registered at Police Station Qazigund and further investigation initiated, Police said.

It said that in another incident, a Police party from Police Station Qazigund at a checkpoint established at DrienQazigund intercepted a suspicious person identified as Javid Ahmad Bhat of NainaSangam. During checking, police official recovered 8 kg poppy straw and cash of Rs 65,000 from his possession, Police said.

It said that the accused was arrested and shifted to Police Station Qazigund where he remains in custody. Meanwhile, Police said in Kulgam, it also arrested a bootlegger and recovered 60 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession.

“A Police party from Police Station Kulgam at a checkpoint established near DPO crossing Kulgam intercepted a car (Celerio) bearing registration No JK18B-5255 driven by Arshad Ahmad Bhat of NaikporaKulgam. During search, police officials recovered 60 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Kulgam where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized,” Police said in the statement.