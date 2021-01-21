5 Ganderbal truck drivers, who had lost contact with families, traced: Police

The five truck drivers from Ganderbal who were on way to Mumbai and had lost contact with their families for some time have been traced and all are safe, Police said Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal told Greater Kashmir that the five truck drivers along with their trucks on way to Mumbai had lost contact with their families for some time after which the families approached Police to know about their whereabouts.

“We immediately started the investigation and traced all of them. All the five truck drivers are safe and are on way to their destinations,” Poswal said. “Their journey had come to a halt during routine security checking on the Ahmedabad Expressway.”

He said that the families had also been informed and they had spoken to them.

Five Kashmiri drivers on way to Mumbai through Gujarat, along with their fruit-laden trucks, had lost contact with their families since Wednesday evening, causing panic among the family members.

The families of the missing drivers were distressed since their phones had been switched off.