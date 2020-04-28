5 injured in Sopore road accident

Five persons including two women and a minor were critically injured after the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle at Hadipora area of Rafiabad on Tuesday.

Reports said the driver of a four-wheeler private car ferrying five passengers lost control of the vehicle. Due to the high speed, the vehicle turned turtle, leaving all the passengers critically injured.

The injured were rushed to sub-division hospital Sopore where doctors referred them to SMHS Srinagar for advanced treatment.

The injured have been identified as Shahid Nabi, Aamir Ayub, Imad Ishfaq, Bishra Nabi and Mysera Munawar – all residents of Chatipora-Achabal, Rafiabad

Police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.