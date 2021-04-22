Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 1:59 AM

5 KAS officers get Selection Grade

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 1:59 AM
Greater Kashmir

The J&K government Thursday promoted 5 KAS officers to Selection Grade.

The promoted KAS officers included Rishpal Singh, Ashok Kumar Sharma, Rajinder Kumar Sharma, Kapil Sharma, and Abdul Aziz Sheikh.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the release of Selection Grade of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (Rs 15,600-39,100 with GP Rs 7600 pre-revised) in favour of these officers,” the order read.

As per the order, Rishpal Singh, Ashok Kumar Sharma, Rajinder Kumar Sharma and Kapil Sharma would get Selection Grade with effect from 1st January 2017 while Abdul Aziz Sheikh would get the same with effect from 1st January 2019.

As per the GAD order No 356, their promotions, however, should be subject to the outcome of writ petitions, if any, pending before the competent courts of law.

