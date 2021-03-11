5 leopards spotted in Ompora Housing Colony

A family of five leopards was spotted at the Housing Colony area of Ompora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday, triggering fear among the residents.

The leopards were first seen on Tuesday when their presence was caught on CCTV.

After the CCTV footage went viral on social media, fear gripped among the residents of the area who are scared to come out of their houses in the morning and evening hours.

An official from Wildlife department said that the search operation had been launched and a 15-member team of the department was on the job at the spot to track down the leopards.

“We are carrying searches in the area amid rainfall but we couldn’t find anything yet. The CCTV footage reveals that the leopards roaming in the area are a family including three cubs. We will continue the searches till we track them and shift them to safer places,” he said.