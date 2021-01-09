'5 LeT OGWs arrested in Sopore'

Five Over Ground Workers (OGWs) affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit were arrested and incriminating material was recovered from them, Police said Saturday.

A top Police official identified the arrested OGWs as Khurshid Ahmad Lone of NowporaJagirKreeri, Bashir Ahmad Zargar of BehramporaRafiabad, Javed Ahmad Pandit of DangerporaSopore, Waseem Ahmad Lone of BotingooSopore and Arif Ahmad Khandey of ZalooraSopore.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sopore, JavedIqbal termed their arrest important for Police and said, “The arrested OGWs were involved in providing logistics and other assistance and transportation to the LeT militants and were also in constant contact with the active militants of the outfit to carry out subversive activities,” he said.

Iqbal said a case in connection with the arrests had been lodged at Police Station Tarzoo.

Police said Khursheed Ahmad Lone had been arrested under FIR No 122/2020, Bashir Ahmad Zargar in FIR No 154/2020, Javid Ahmad Pandith and Waseem Ahmad Lone in FIR No 360/2020 while Arif Ahmad in FIR No 84/2020.