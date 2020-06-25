5 militant associates arrested from Budgam: Police

Police on Thursday said a militant module was busted in Budgam district with the arrest of five militant associates.

A statement said on a credible input, police along with army’s 2-RR arrested five militant associates from Narbal area. The statement identified the arrested persons as Imran Rashid of Kurhama Budgam, Ifshan Ahmad Ganie of Check Kawoosa, Owais Ahmad of Kawoosa Khalisa, Mohsin Qadir of Kurhama Budgam and Abid Rather of Archanderhama Magam.

“Arms and ammunition including 28 AK-47 rounds, one AK-47 magazine and 20 posters of LeT were recovered from their possession. All the recovered material has been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their role and complicity in other crimes,” said the statement.

It said a case (FIR No. 101/2020) has been registered in police station Magam and further investigation has been initiated.