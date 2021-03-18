5 skill development centres inaugurated at Warsun

Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) and Indian Army have established five Skill Development Centres in the Warsun bowl, one each for Sozni work and Nursing and three Cutting/Tailoring centres.

According to a statement issued here, each centre will run courses for 6 months which shall culminate with a diploma from Skill India Mission.

While inaugurating the centres Brigadier Manoj Joshi Commander Trehgam Brigade congratulated the youth for getting such an opportunity at their door steps. “He was accompanied by CO Panzgam Bn and CO TA Bn at Patha Hiri, who urged the students to exploit it to the fullest. Dr Iqbal, Director, JSS, elaborated on the features of the courses & future prospects in detail while motivating the instructors and students to follow a disciplined curriculum to make the best out of the opportunity,” it said

In total, more than 140 girls will be trained in specific skill sets as per centres and will be subsequently provided guidance and support for becoming financially independent by running *Self Help Groups* based on the skills acquired. They will also be assisted in getting loans and taking benefit of govt subsidies for the purpose, the statement reads.