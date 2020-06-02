Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
5-year-old boy found dead in Shopian nallah

A five-year-old boy was found dead in a nallah in this district on Tuesday.

The boy identified as HazemRafiq Malik, son of Rafiq Ahmed Malik of Dangam area was missing since afternoon when heavy rain lashed the area.

A village said the family and the villages looked for the boy all across the village amid rains. “His body was spotted by the villagers in Tongrinallah, near Halopurabridge,” he said.

Some residents claimed the boy might have been washed away by the gushing water of the stream.

A pall of gloom descended in the entire village as the body of the child was taken home for the last rites.

According to a police officer, they have started the probe to find whether the boy had drowned or he died due to some other reason.

