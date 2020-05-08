50,000 of 61,000 students get online classes in Budgam

The administration here has been successful in connecting 50,000 of total 61,000 students of government schools for imparting education through online classes.

Various measures were also been taken for those students mostly from Gujjar-Bakerwal community who do not have access to education through online mode.

They shall be given android phones and linked as soon as possible. Under SAMAGRA, 110 android phones have been already procured and distribution of same among the community students has been initiated. Deputy commissioner (DC) Budgam, Tariq HussainGanai said there has been tremendous response from the student community who have shown keen interest in joining online classes, started in the district soon after the lockdown was enforced by the government.

He said over 90 percent schools have been connected and 73 percent teaching faculty has been involved in the process conducting the classes from 8 am to 10 in the night.

Not only this, through DIET Budgam assignments up to class 8 have been made available to all students at their doorsteps while examination for Unit-I and Unit-II have also been conducted by teachers.

Expressing satisfaction over online mode of teaching through zoom classes, video lecturing, wise conferencing and other online classes, Chief Education Officer, Budgam Fatima Tak was all upbeat about the progress and Budgam being on top in linking highest number of students.

“All efforts are being taken to cover 100 percent students through online classes so that our education sector flourishes during all adversities. We have qualified teachers who all have been put on job to ensure every student is connected and gets education,” the CEO said.