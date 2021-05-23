Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 7:58 PM

51 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,308 cases in J&K in 24 hours

GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 7:58 PM
Men carry body of a patient who died of COVID-19 in Srinagar on Thursday, May 20, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
Men carry body of a patient who died of COVID-19 in Srinagar on Thursday, May 20, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 51 new COVID-19 deaths and 3,308 cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 2,187 of the fresh cases were reported in Kashmir division and 1,121 in Jammu in the last 24 hours.

Trending News

15 explosive sticks recovered in north Kashmir's Tangdhar: Army

File Photo

Sgr-Jammu highway to remain shut on May 26, Sgr-Sonamarg-Gumri Road on May 28 for repairs

27-year-old man missing for three days in north Kashmir's Sopore, police seek help to trace him

Of the 51 fresh fatalities, 34 of them have been reported in Jammu division alone while 17 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,564The overall death toll comprises 1,861 in Kashmir and 1,703 in Jammu.

There are a total of 47437 active cases in J&K,- 28034 in Kashmir and 19403 in Jammu.

A total of 4,956 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 219620.

Tagged in , ,
Related News