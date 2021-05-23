51 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,308 cases in J&K in 24 hours

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 51 new COVID-19 deaths and 3,308 cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 2,187 of the fresh cases were reported in Kashmir division and 1,121 in Jammu in the last 24 hours.

Of the 51 fresh fatalities, 34 of them have been reported in Jammu division alone while 17 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,564The overall death toll comprises 1,861 in Kashmir and 1,703 in Jammu.

There are a total of 47437 active cases in J&K,- 28034 in Kashmir and 19403 in Jammu.

A total of 4,956 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 219620.