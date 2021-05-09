Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 7:52 PM

5,190 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths in J&K

The fresh fatalities comprise 32 in Jammu division and 22 in Kashmir.
Representational photo: Aman Farooq/GK
Representational photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 5,190 new COVID-19 cases even as 54 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, the fresh cases comprise 3,420 in Kashmir division and 1,770 in Jammu reported in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today.

Of the 54 fresh fatalities, 32 of them have been reported in Jammu while 22 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 2,726.

The overall death toll comprises 1,555 in Kashmir and 1,171 in Jammu.

There are a total of 49,248 active cases in J&K,- 31,986 in Kashmir and 17,262 in Jammu.

