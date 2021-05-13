55 new COVID-19 deaths, 4,356 fresh cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported record 55 new COVID-19 deaths even as 4,356 more people contracted the disease in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 2,585 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,771 in Jammu in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today.

Of the 55 fresh fatalities, 35 of them have been reported in Jammu while 20 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 2,967.

The overall death toll comprises 1,635 in Kashmir and 1,332 in Jammu.

There are a total of 52,848 active cases in J&K,- 33,902 in Kashmir and 18,946 in Jammu.

A total of 2,995 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 1,77,948.