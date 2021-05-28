Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 8:33 PM

56 COVID-19 deaths, 2,803 cases in J&K in 24 hours

3,637 patients recovered from the disease during the period effectively leaving 41,382 active cases in J&K,- 25,240 in Kashmir and 16,142 in Jammu.
Health workers taking a body of person who died of COVID-19 for cremation in Srinagar on Thursday 27 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 56 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,803 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 1,794 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,009 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 2,844,31.

As for the 56 fresh fatalities, 30 of them have been reported in Jammu division while 26 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,795.

The overall death toll comprises 1,957 in Kashmir and 1,838 in Jammu.

Amid the rising disease fatalities, the only silver lining though is that 2,39254 infected people have already recovered.

Today also, 3,637 patients recovered from the disease effectively leaving 41,382 active cases in J&K,- 25,240 in Kashmir and 16,142 in Jammu.

