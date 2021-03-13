56-day Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir Himalayas to commence from June 28

The annual Amarnath Yatra will commence from June 28 this year and conclude on August 22, officials said on Saturday.

Quoting the officials, news agency KNO reported that the decision over the commencement and the duration of the pilgrimage was taken by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

The board has decided to hold the event by following all the COVID-19 SOPs in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in infections in India lately.

The pilgrimage which would usually see tens of thousands of Hindu pilgrims trekking the Himalayas to reach the cave shrine in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was cancelled last year in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The preceding year in 2019 also, the J&K government cancelled the Yatra mid-way ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on August 5 that year.

Situated in a narrow gorge at the farther end of Lidder Valley, Amarnath shrine stands at 3,888 metres, 46 km from Pahalgam and 14 km from Baltal.