56 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,614 fresh cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday saw a slight dip in the daily reported COVID-19 cases while fresh fatalities remained almost constant at 56.

As per the government data, a total of 3,614 new virus infections were reported in J&K comprising 2,118 in Kashmir division and 1,496 in Jammu reported in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today.

Of the 56 fresh fatalities, 39 of them have been reported in Jammu while 17 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 2,782.

The overall death toll comprises 1,572 in Kashmir and 1,210 in Jammu.

There are a total of 49,951 active cases in J&K,- 32,302 in Kashmir and 17,649 in Jammu.

A total of 2,855 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 1,67,813.