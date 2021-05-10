Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 8:12 PM

56 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,614 fresh cases in J&K

The fresh fatalities comprise 39 in Jammu division and 17 in Kashmir.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 8:12 PM
A health worker after taking a COVID-9 test sample in Srinagar, May 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
A health worker after taking a COVID-9 test sample in Srinagar, May 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday saw a slight dip in the daily reported COVID-19 cases while fresh fatalities remained almost constant at 56.

As per the government data, a total of 3,614 new virus infections were reported in J&K comprising 2,118 in Kashmir division and 1,496 in Jammu reported in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today.

Trending News
Screengrab

Twitter suspends J&K LG Manoj Sinha's official account

Representational Image

COVID-19 surge: JKSSB postpones exams for various posts scheduled from May 24

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU extends last date for UG admissions till May 20

Of the 56 fresh fatalities, 39 of them have been reported in Jammu while 17 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 2,782.

The overall death toll comprises 1,572 in Kashmir and 1,210 in Jammu.

There are a total of 49,951 active cases in J&K,- 32,302 in Kashmir and 17,649 in Jammu.

Latest News
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

CRPF trooper injured in stone pelting in downtown Srinagar

Screengrab

Twitter suspends J&K LG Manoj Sinha's official account

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the raid on the holy mosque compound “to satisfy the settlers, so that he would remain the prime minister," alleged the imam of the mosque. [Twitter/ @@bonjoviswift]

Over 300 injured in Israeli forces' raid on Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem

Representational Image

COVID-19 surge: JKSSB postpones exams for various posts scheduled from May 24

A total of 2,855 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 1,67,813.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News