57 test positive for COVID19 in JK

A total of 57 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday which pushed the infection tally to 1,24,506, officials said.

No new death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

Of the cases, 14 were from Jammu division and 43 from Kashmir division.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 27 cases, which included seven travellers, officials said.

While seven districts – Bandipora, Shopian, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi – did not report any new case, the remaining 12 districts recorded new cases in single digits, the officials said. The number of active cases in the Union Territory stands at 748, while 1,21,822 patients have recovered so far, the officials said. No new death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 1,936, they added.