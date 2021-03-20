5724 college students to get Industrial Skill Training

NIELIT Srinagar/Jammu has undertaken the Industrial Skill Training program for 5724 students belonging to various Government Degree Colleges across Jammu and Kashmir.

The valedictory ceremony of the training programs was today conducted at NIELIT Srinagar during which Prof Peerzada Mohammad Yousuf, Director Colleges, Higher Education Department, Prof YasmeenAshai, Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges and Principals of various Govt. Degree Colleges were present.

A project expo was held to showcase the projects developed by the students during the training program. During the valedictory proceedings e-certificates were distributed among the students using in-house software developed by NIELIT Srinagar/Jammu. An interaction with students undergoing training at various degree colleges was also held in online mode. A plantation drive was also held at the NIELIT Srinagar campus.

AshaqHussain Dar, officer-in-charge, NIELIT Srinagar highlighted the specifics of Industrial Skill training program conducted by NIELIT J&K. He further said that there is a strong need for skill development in the field of Information Technology.

During the valedictory function Prof. Peerzada Mohammad Yousuf said, “in our undergraduate colleges we have around 1.6 lakh students enrolling every year and a minimum of 50 thousand students graduating every year. This increasing number of students graduating every year is going to add to the problem of un-employment. Department of Higher Education under the chairmanship of Commissioner Secretary Higher Education is taking necessary initiatives to address the problem. He further added that Industrial Skill Training of passout students is one such measure to increase the employability of students.”

Prof. YasmeenAshai while appreciating the training program highlighted that there is a need for re-skilling of students for increasing their employability and inculcating entrepreneurship skills. She further emphasized on taking digital initiatives for modernization of classrooms and the need of blended learning pedagogy.

“The program is being sponsored by the Department of Higher Education. The training is being coordinated/imparted by Srinagar as well as Jammu campus of the centre. The emphasis of the program is to impart training in various fields of Information Technology to enhance the employability of the students. The training is being attended by students from 80 Degree Colleges across the UT of J&K. The training is being conducted on Basic I.T literacy as well as in niche ICT areas which include Python, Machine Learning, Android Programming, Internet of Things, Web Designing, Tally, Networking and Repair & Maintenance of Hospital Equipments, CCC, CCA, Certificate in Data Entry and Office Automation etc,” the officials said.