Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 1:18 AM

59 Women Help Desks established in Kashmir: IGP Kashmir

File photo of IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.
File photo of IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

To make Police Stations more women-friendly and accessible, 59 Women Help Desks have been established in Kashmir Zone.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that these Women Help Desks would be the first and single point of contact for any women walking into a Police Station and the in-charges there are Women Police officials.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has directed these desks to be considerate and transfer the cases to the concerned authorities and follow up giving required assurance and support to the women approaching them.

He reiterated that further necessary training, orientation and sensitisation of the staff working at or in relation to Women Help Desks at Police Stations will be prioritised.

IGP Kumar emphasised that these Women Help Desks would reduce response time by Police to reach to a situation or crisis.

Any person, especially women in distress can dial 112 for any emergency, the statement said.

Related News