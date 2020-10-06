6 ASIs promoted

Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh has ordered promotion of six Assistant Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Sub-Inspectors. These officers of Police Telecommunication have been promoted under PHQ order Number 2753 of 2020.

The promotions were cleared by the Departmental Promotion Committee which met at Police Headquarters under the chairmanship of DGP on 05, 10 2020.

The DGP J&K has congratulated the promoted officers and their families and has stressed upon them to rededicate themselves for public service with more zeal and dedication. Those who have been promoted include Susheel Kumar, Karan Singh, Showkat Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad and Muhammad Ashraf.