6 burglars arrested in Anantnag: Police

A gang of burglars involved in different burglaries were arrested in Anantnag town on Wednesday and stolen properties worth lakhs were recovered from their possession, Police said.

It said that a case under FIR No 113/2021 U/S 457, 380 IPC of PS Anantnag was registered into the case.

It said that stolen property was recovered from their possession.

Police identified the burglars as Aasif Ahmad Malik of Old EidgahAnantnag, Shabir Ahmad Bhat of AchidoraAnantnag, Owais Ahmad Sofi of JhanglatMandiAnantnag and Faisal Nazir Malik of SarnalAnantnag. Besides, two more persons identified as Majid Ahmad Reshi of PushuMohallaAnantnag and Hilal Ahmad Lone of Hanger Paripora have also been arrested who were involved in buying the stolen property.

Police said Stolen property worth lakhs of rupees including Maruti Alto JK18C-2335, Scooty JK03H-9632, Honda spray motor, cigarettes, LPG cylinder, home appliances, and micro wave oven were recovered from their possession.