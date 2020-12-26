6 die of COVID19, 249 test positive in J&K

Six persons died of COVID19 while 249 tests positive for the novel coronavirus across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

This has taken the death toll due to SARS-CoV-2 in J&K to 1867 while the infection count to 1,19,877, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 123 were from Kashmir and 126 from the Jammu division, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded a maximum of 96 new COVID19 cases, followed by 49 in Srinagar district.

The number of active COVID19 cases dropped to 3288 in the J&K while 1,14,722 patients have recovered so far from the infection, the officials said.

Two of the new deaths linked to the infection were from the Kashmir division and four from Jammu, they said.