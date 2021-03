Six drug peddlers were arrested in Kulgam and Awantipora after contraband substances were recovered from their possession, Police said Tuesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that in Kulgam, Police arrested four persons and recovered 12 kg poppy straw and 5 gm heroin from their possession.

The statement said that in Awantipora, Police arrested two persons riding a motorcycle after recovering 4 kg of grinded cannabis from their possession.