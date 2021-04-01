'6 drug peddlers arrested'

Six drug peddlers were arrested in Anantnag, Pulwama and Kupwara and contraband substance was recovered from their possession, Police said Thursday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that in Anantnag, policemen at a checkpoint established at Akura bridge Mattan intercepted three persons identified as Nisar Ahmad Bhat of Peth Nambal, Jehangir Yousuf Wani of Rampora and Nisar Ahmad Bhat of Mattan.

It said that during checking, officers were able to recover 400 gm cannabis powder and 4.3 kg bung from their possession.

The statement said that they had been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.

It said that a case under FIR No 19/2021 under the relevant sections of the law was registered at Police Station Mattan and investigation initiated.

The statement said that in Pulwama, policemen established two checking points at Naina Litter and Batpora Litter in the jurisdiction of Police Station Litter.

It said that at these checking points, policemen intercepted two suspicious persons identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat of Nowgam Verinag, Anantnag and Ghulam Nabi Matoo of Naina Litter.

The statement said that during checking, policemen were able to recover 300 gram charas and 70 gm heroine from their possession.

It said that they had been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.

The statement said that cases vide FIR No 11/2021 and 12/2021 under the relevant sections of the law have been registered at Police Station Litter and further investigation initiated.

It said that in Kupwara, policemen at a checkpoint established at Rationpora Kralpora intercepted a suspicious person who tried to escape from spot.

The statement said that a Police party tactfully nabbed the accused who identified as Liyaqat Khathana of Kundayan Keran.

It said that during search, policemen were able to recover 500 gm brown sugar from his possession.

The statement said that he was arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.

It said that a case under FIR No 14/2021 under the relevant sections of law had been registered at Polcie Station Kralpora and further investigations were in progress.