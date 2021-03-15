6 gamblers arrested in Gbl, Srinagar

Police have arrested six gamblers from a gambling site in Ganderbal & Srinagar and seized rupees 21,840 stake money.

According to a statement, “in Ganderbal, a police party from Police Post Shadipora under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Ganderbal raided a gambling site at Narayan Bagh following an input about gambling activities and apprehended two gamblers. They have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar resident of Lathi Authkhroo and Ghulam Rasool Gulla resident of Narayan Bagh.”

Officers have seized stake money of `15,500/- and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to Police Station Ganderbal where they remain in custody.

Similarly in Srinagar, “a police party from PS Shergarhi raided a gambling site following an input about gambling activities and apprehended four gamblers. They have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Parvaiz Ahmad Parry all residents of Haft Chinar Srinagar and Lateef Ahmad Dar resident of Alochibagh Srinagar.”

Officers have seized stake money of `6,340/- and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to Police Station Shergarhi where they remain in custody.