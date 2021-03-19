6 gamblers arrested: Police

Six gamblers were arrested from a gambling site and Rs 5700 stake money seized, Police said Friday.

A statement of J&K Police issued said that a police party from Police Post Mirbazar under the supervision of SDPO Qazigund and SHO PS Qazigund raided a gambling site following an input about gambling activities at Palpora and apprehended six gamblers.

It said that the arrested gamblers have been identified as Jitender Singh, Charan Singh, Ranjit Singh, Loki Singh and Karan Singh, all residents of Palpora and Muhammad Rafiq Kumar of Bumthan.

The statement said Police seized the stake money of Rs 5700 and playing cards from the gamblers.

It said that the arrested gamblers had been shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.

The Police statement said that a case under FIR No 52/2021 under the relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated.

“The persons found indulging in criminal activities will be dealt as per the law. The community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local Police units,” the statement said.