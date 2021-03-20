6 houses damaged in Sopore fire incident

Four residential houses were completely damaged and two others suffered partial damage in a fire incident in Mahrajpora area of Sopore town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

According to reports fire broke out from one of the house in the wee hours on Saturday which rapidly spread to the neighboring houses resulting in complete damage of 4 residential houses while two other houses were partially damaged in the incident. The cause of fire was not known immediately.

Fire tenders with the help of police and locals doused the flames and stopped fire from spreading to more houses in this large congested locality. Property worth lakh of rupees was destroyed in the mishap.

Meanwhile police team headed by SDPO and SHO Sopore took stock of damaged structures in the area and assured affected families for providing all possible help as immediate relief.

SHO Sopore said that the houses of Bilal Ahmad Malla, Javaid Ahmad Malla, GhNabiMalla, Mohammad YousufMalla, Nazir Ahmad Malla, and Mohammed SahbanMalla were damaged in the incident. The officer said the fire has been put under control and the report in this regard has been registered and further investigation has been set up.